Patricia A. Hogan, 92, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born July 23, 1927 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Peter and Marie Babas. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and brothers, Don and Richard Babas.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie L. Williams; granddaughter, Emily Musgrave and her husband, Derek; two great grandchildren Mya and Dylan; Brandi Williams; and many more loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Home, Charlotte, NC.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Battle Creek, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
