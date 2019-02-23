Patricia A. Radenbaugh (1941 - 2019)
Patricia (Pat) A. Radenbaugh, 78, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at Novant Matthews Hospice. A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Tuesday, February 26 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte. Visitation from 10:30a-11:00a followed by Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to Novant Health Hospice, The Freedom Farm Rescue, and/or The Humane Society. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.

