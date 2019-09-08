Guest Book View Sign Service Information Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel 1617 MARKET ST Wilmington , NC 28401 (910)-762-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Pat Freund, 90, of Wilmington, NC, died August 31, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Floyd and Gladys Findley.



Pat resided in Charlotte, NC from the 1960s until 2006, where she raised her family. She moved to Wilmington, NC in 2006, residing at Plantation Village Retirement Community until 2016 and since then at Champions Assisted Living at the Davis Community.



Pat had a long career in Charlotte as an independent realtor and relocation specialist and also served as a member of the Charlotte Planning Commission. After moving to Plantation Village, Pat served as President of the Resident's Council there. She continued her involvement at Champions Assisted Living as a representative of the Davis Auxiliary.



Pat was an active member of the Charlotte music community for many years, as a gifted musician, soprano, and theatre performer. She served as manager of Theatre Charlotte and performed in many productions. Pat was also a member of the Charlotte Oratorio and Opera Carolina and a choir member and soloist at Myers Park Presbyterian Church.



Pat was most proud of her family. We fondly remember many family gatherings in Charlotte and at the family's Ocean Isle Beach retreat. Pat met her husband Dick Freund at Plantation Village in 2006. They were married on March 24, 2008 and remained loving companions until her death.



Pat is survived by her husband Dick Freund of Wilmington, NC; her children - Tom Dayton and partner Christine Merriman of Redwood Estates, CA; Jeanne Sasaki and husband Ray of Austin, TX; Diane DeKnight and husband Tom of Columbia, SC; and Barbara Coates and husband Eric of Little River, SC; grandchildren - Brittany and husband Nick, Jennifer and husband Eddy, Sara and fiance Charles, Mikio, and Troy; and great-grandchild Bennett. She is also survived by her brother Jim Findley and wife Sanda, four nieces and one nephew and their families.



Pat was a loyal supporter of the Cape Fear Chorale, a non-profit community chorus in Wilmington, NC. Please consider a donation in Pat's honor to: Cape Fear Chorale, Inc., PO Box 7893, Wilmington, NC 28406 (please notate that your donation is in honor of Patricia Freund).



Online condolence may be sent to the family at

