Patricia Ann (Vitek) Jones, 75, died on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy, PA. She was the wife of Marvin C. Jones to whom she was married for 56 years.



A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion, PA. A viewing will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. prior to the service.



Born on March 21, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Joseph I. and Evelyn (Carrington) Vitek. Patricia owned a florist business in Crossroads.



Mrs. Jones loved animals and over the years rescued dozens of cats, dogs, cows and ponies. Patti enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling to her beach house at Craft Haven in Perryville, MD. She was the rock of the family that loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Along with her husband, Marvin, Patricia leaves three daughters, Jennifer Holtzapple and her husband, Daniel R. of Dallastown, Deborah Metten and future son in law, Billy of Eatonton, GA and Joanna Kowalewski and her husband, Chris of Charlotte, NC; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Joseph P. Vitek of Kent Island, MD; daughter in law, Mary Jones of Arnold, MD; and her beloved rescue dogs, Precious and Nipper. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Jones.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your choice of an animal charity rescue group focused on rescue and adoption. If choosing to send flowers, Patricia's preference would be yellow roses.



