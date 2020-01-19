Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Loncar. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Loncar of Charlotte, NC, passed away on January 12, 2020 after a long, bravely fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family, friends, and compassionate caregivers in the final days and hours of her life.



Pat was born in 1946 in Homer City, PA, the youngest daughter of Irene and Leno Molestatore. She was a first wave baby boomer, as her father returned home from overseas in 1945, after serving in the US Army during World War II. He was part of the historic D-Day Normandy invasion.



Pat's mother Irene passed away when she was only 4 months old. She was raised by her father and her Aunt Polly (Leno's sister) in a multi-generational home that included her paternal grandfather, and Aunt Polly's husband Joe Vresilovic. This tightly-knit Italian family lovingly raised Pat, her older sister Josephine, and her younger cousin Sally in a modest rural home, set in Pennsylvania farming and coal mining country.



Pat was strong willed and independent since the day she was born. Her home did not have indoor plumbing until the early 1960's, and the family outhouse and chamber pots taught Pat at a young age to embrace an easy going, low maintenance way of life, and to be always happy with what she had. Pat embraced and embodied this attitude her whole life.



A graduate of Laura Lamar High School in Homer City, PA in 1964, she was crowned "Miss Homer City" in 1965. Pat attended Cambria Rowe Business College where she obtained a secretarial degree. Her first job was with the phone company, Bell of Pennsylvania.



Pat married her husband Jim in 1967 and the two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017. They lived in Eastlake, Ohio for 17 years, then moved to Charlotte, when Jim accepted a job offer in Cornelius, NC. Together they had three children, Michelle Loncar Ashworth of Charlotte, NC; Kim Grimsley Ritchy (husband Alex Ritchy) of Greensboro, NC; and Jimmy Loncar (wife Susan Prouty Loncar) of Fort Mill, SC.



Pat loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She was Grandma to Justine Grimsley, and Jack and Hunter Loncar. Pat's greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.



Pat is predeceased by her husband James Ronald Loncar "Jim", who passed away in 2018.



Pat is survived by her beloved sister, Josephine "Josie" Dixson and brother-in-law Jerry Dixson, of Homer City, PA. She is also survived by her cousin Sally Vresilovic Cramer and brother-in-law Tom Cramer of Canton, Michigan. Pat's daughters lovingly referred to Pat, Josie, and Sally as the "Homer City Girls." They had a special family bond that spanned over 70 years.



Pat leaves behind a dear brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Dodie Loncar, of Carmel, Indiana, as well as many other nieces and nephews, and other members of extended family in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Indiana.



Pat also leaves behind her dearest close friends Shirley Griffin and Diane Hoch, both of Charlotte. Both of these women were her partners in crime, frequent dinner companions, and matinee buddies. They were a strong support system for her as she battled cancer and all the highs and lows of a terminal illness.



Mrs. Loncar worked for the past two decades before her illness as an administrative assistant at Luquire George Andrews in Charlotte. The Loncar family is deeply grateful for the friendship and support from the entire LGA family, as well as personally from Steve Luquire, Brooks Luquire, Jennifer Luquire Freno, and Peggy Brookhouse. Pat loved working at LGA and was famously known for celebrating her coworkers' birthdays with humorous birthday cards.



Pat was a wonderful cook, and an even better pastry chef. A life-long gardener, she planted and tended her most recent vegetable gardens through months of chemo and eventually even while in home hospice. An avid reader, she especially enjoyed a good trashy romance novel.



A parishioner of St. Patrick's Cathedral for over 36 years, Pat was a devoted Catholic and deeply appreciative of Fr. Christopher Roux's friendship and spiritual support over the years.



The Loncar family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Atrium Health and Levine Cancer Institute who provided excellent care and compassion over the past two years. In particular, the Loncar family is deeply grateful for Dr. Jimmy Hwang, Dr. Megan Jagosky, and the compassionate staff at Levine Cancer Institute. The Loncar family is forever grateful to the talented surgical hands of Dr. Stephen Deal, who kept Pat's liver and biliary system functioning as long as possible. Finally, the family is deeply appreciative of the outstanding care and support she received from Charlotte Hospice.



The life of Mrs. Loncar will be celebrated at St Patrick's Cathedral in Charlotte, NC, at 1pm on Saturday, January, 25, 2020. Her family welcomes all and invites you to attend a reception immediately following the ceremony in the Church's Fellowship Hall. The ashes of Mrs. Loncar will be interred at Sharon Memorial Park cemetery in a private family ceremony.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Cathedral or to Humane Society Charlotte in memory of Patricia Loncar.

