Patricia "Patsy" Ann Gray Mann, 66, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.



She was born on August 18, 1953 in Charlotte, NC, to the late Dr. Robert C. Gray and Addie Pruette Ross Gray. Mrs. Mann was a 1971 graduate for Mooresville Senior High School and received her bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University in 1975. In 1981, she received her Law degree from Rutgers School of Law. She was a retired Assistant District Attorney with Craven, Carteret, Iredell, Davie, Davidson, and Alexander Counties. Patsy enjoyed being in theater; being in many different plays.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brian L. Mann.



She is survived by her brother, Dr. Robert C. Gray, Jr. and wife, Allison; niece, Ashley A. Gray and fiance, Seth Bourke; nephews, Dr. Christopher R. Gray and wife, Sarah, William C. Gray; her fur babies, Eli, Savannah, Ivy; former husband and friend, Robert A. Bruce; best friend, Patricia B. Archer; and numerous cousins.



A Celebration and Reflection of Patsy's life will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, October 20 at Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Mooresville Community Children's Theatre, PO Box 4292, Mooresville, NC 28117 or Mooresville High School Band Boosters, 659 E. Center St, Mooresville, NC 28115.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving Patsy's family. Condolences may be made to the family at

