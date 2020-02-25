Patricia Ann "Patti" Matys (nee) Isenburg of Matthews, NC, formerly of Endicott, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 21st, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte, NC 28227. Mass will immediately follow and Interment will be at Sharon Memorial Gardens, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212
Full obituary and condolences may be seen at www.carolinafuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 25, 2020