Patricia Sowersby Pagola, age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with her family by her bedside. She was born in New Castle, PA and was the daughter of the late Francis S. Sowersby and Anne Frances Wilson Sowersby.
Pat is survived by her children, Perry Chapman, (Arlene) of Charlotte, NC, Edward Pagola (Takako) of Aldie, VA., Mari Mitchell (Ward) of Kennesaw, GA.; six grandchildren, Kelly Kennard, Devin Chapman, Connor Chapman, Sierra Mitchell, Nikolai Mitchell and Amy Hensby; four great grandchildren, Mason, Dominic, Mya and Charleston. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Pagola and her twin brother, (Jack Sowersby).
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box, 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or at .
A service to Celebrate Patricia's life will be held at a later date to be announced. James Funeral Home is serving the family and a full obituary may be found on the website. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.Jamesfuneralhomelkn.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2019