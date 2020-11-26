Patricia Bechtol
October 3, 1947 - November 16, 2020
Cornelius, North Carolina - Patricia Porter Bechtol, 73, of Cornelius, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1947, in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Ira and Eulah Faye Porter.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and working on home improvement projects, as well as watching the wildlife that roamed her backyard.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Donald; sons, Christopher Bechtol (Magan) and Nathaniel Bechtol (Amy); and 5 grandchildren, Grace and Katie ( Chris and Magan) and Will, Anna and Ben ( Nathan and Amy).
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
, American Lung Association
, and Habitat for Humanity.
Due to the COVID epidemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
James Funeral Home, of Huntersville, is serving the family.