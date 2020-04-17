Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia C. Matthews. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Carroll Beazley Matthews was born May 4, 1943, in Petersburg, VA. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd Beazley, Sr., and Marie Morris Beazley.



Mrs. Matthews is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Luther H. "Buster" Matthews, Jr.



Mrs. Matthews is survived by her children, Janine Matthews (Daryl), Jo Ann Ross (Bruce), and David Matthews (Sherri). Her grandchildren, Kristen Barcellos (Mike), Amanda Starnes (Kevin), Morgan Holt (Drew), Katelyn Zettlemoyer, Dillon Matthews and Corey Matthews (Mikaela). Her great grandchildren, Grace, Gwen, Georgia, and Graelyn Barellos, Wyatt Beaver, William and Jacob Starnes, Chase Holt and the two new babies Carleigh Holt (due 7/2020) and Porter Matthews (due 8/2020).



Mrs. Matthews is also survived by her brother, Lloyd Beazley, Jr and her sister Judie Middleton (Cliff) and many nieces and nephews that she cared for deeply.



Mrs. Matthews retired from Delmar/Herff Jones of Charlotte, NC.



Pat's life revolved around the love she had for her family. Her love of travel and shopping led her to trips to visit extended family in Virginia and trips to the beach and mountains with grandchildren. She and Buster were fortunate enough to travel to places like Hawaii, Canada and Italy, just to name a few. Shopping with Pat was an adventure to say the least. She could spend the day exploring the mall or even her favorite "The Southern Christmas Show". She will be missed greatly and will forever remain in our hearts.



In lieu of flowers the Matthews' family ask that you make a donation to .



