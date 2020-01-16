Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" Caddell. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Albemarle Road Presbyterian Church Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Albemarle Road Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Pat) Akins Caddell, 72, of Midland, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.



Pat was born October 14, 1947 in Charlotte, NC to Lewis Brice "LB" Akins and Everline Akins Poplin. She graduated from Harding High School in 1965 and Mercy Hospital School of Radiological Technology in 1967. She was an employee at UNCC for 25 years and retired in 2002. She was a member of East Presbyterian Church over 20 years where she served in numerous capacities including teacher and Christian education committee. She has been a member of Albemarle Road Presbyterian Church since 1999, was an active member of The Women of the Church and oversaw building maintenance for church buildings. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over 18 years, was an active member of the NC Society of Radiological Technology for over 20 years and volunteered with Alexander Youth Network for over 25 years. Recently she was very active in the Midland community serving with the Friends of the Midland Library as a Board Member at Large. She had recently been appointed to the Cabarrus County Library Board of Trustees.



Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Everline Poplin, and father Lewis Brice Akins.



Survivors include her loving husband of over 50 years Robert L. Caddell III, son Jason Caddell, brother Jerry Akins, cousin Brenda Martin, uncle Ron Taylor, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, many cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends.



Visitation will be held at Albemarle Road Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 1pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alexander Youth Network, Levine Children's Hospital or A Child's Place.



McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park is serving the family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close