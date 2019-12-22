Patricia Ellen Kappel Thomas, 82, of Charlotte and past resident of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 after a long illness. Born in San Francisco, Pat was a graduate there of St. Paul's Catholic High School and St. Mary's College of Nursing. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Noel; her four children Michael, Mary, Mark, and Michelle, with their spouses and families; and the children of her late beloved sister Bobbie. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, on Monday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 with visitation beginning at 12:30. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The . To read a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019