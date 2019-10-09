Patricia Johnson Fesperman GREER - Patricia Johnson Fesperman (8/1/1934 - 10/1/2019) Worked as a Unit Secretary at CMC and retired after 20 years. She is survived by her grandson Tony Kiger and wife Nicole, two great grandchildren, Christian and Sydney Kiger, three sisters Carol Hawks, Nancy Taylor (Freddie), Debbie Banner (Mike), brother Mike Johnson (Joan). Preceded in death by daughter Pamela Kiger, sister Jean Smith and brother Charlie Edward Johnson. Services will be held Saturday, October 12th, 1PM, at Mercy Baptist Church 1010 Brief Rd. W., Indian Trail, NC 28079.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 9, 2019