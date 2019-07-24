Patricia Flowers Bruscia (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Flowers Bruscia.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Flowers Bruscia, 76, of Charlotte, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Saturn Nursing Home. A Charlotte native, Patricia was born April 2, 1943, daughter of Horace Foy Flowers and Ollie Elizabeth Beavers Flowers. She graduated from North Mecklenburg High School and enjoyed a career as an office manager.

Patricia is survived by three sisters, Annie Flowers Lineberger of Gastonia, NC and Martha Flower Gainey and Leslie Flower Clenney, both of Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Foy Franklin Flowers.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.