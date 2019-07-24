Patricia Flowers Bruscia, 76, of Charlotte, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Saturn Nursing Home. A Charlotte native, Patricia was born April 2, 1943, daughter of Horace Foy Flowers and Ollie Elizabeth Beavers Flowers. She graduated from North Mecklenburg High School and enjoyed a career as an office manager.
Patricia is survived by three sisters, Annie Flowers Lineberger of Gastonia, NC and Martha Flower Gainey and Leslie Flower Clenney, both of Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Foy Franklin Flowers.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 24, 2019