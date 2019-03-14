Patricia "Pat" Gary Selby of Charlotte passed away on the morning of Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 90.
|
Visitation will take place at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte on Sunday, March 17, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm.
To read Patricia's full obituary please visit www.mcewenfs.com
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 334-6421
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 14, 2019