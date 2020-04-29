Patricia Goodwin David, 92, passed away on April 25, 2020 after a period of declining health. Her long life was blessed by a happy marriage, loving family and deep faith. Pat, as she was known, was born on July 12, 1927, in New York City, the daughter of William Henry and Mary McNamara Goodwin.
She grew up in Teaneck, N.J., and graduated from Trenton State College (now College of New Jersey) with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education. She worked for Shell Oil Co. and Rockefeller Family & Associates in New York, then taught local homebound students and was principal of St. Anthony's elementary CCD in Hightstown before moving from Cranbury, N.J. to Charlotte in 1975.
Life turned golden the day she met Steven Vincent David. Both worked at Rockefeller Associates, she in travel, he in PR. They were married in 1961 and moved to Charlotte when Steve retired. They spent 41 happy years together before his passing in 2002.
Pat belonged to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where she made many wonderful friends through Share The Word and Bible study groups. For many years, she volunteered at Crisis Assistance Ministry and Mercy Hospitals. Before her husband died, they shared a love of foreign travel and whodunit mysteries. She always found enjoyment in her book club, playing Scrabble, knitting and doing crosswords. When it came time, she sold her south Charlotte condo and moved across the street to Sharon Towers. She hardly missed a beat.
Pat is survived by a daughter, Maria Albrough (Richard), of Matthews; three grandchildren, Christina Shreve (John), of Wilson, N.C., Steven Wygand (Jessi), of Greenville, S.C., and Joseph Wygand of Charlotte; three great-grandchildren, Elena, Henry and Finn; three brothers, Robert Goodwin (Rita), of Manahawkin, N.J., William Goodwin of The Bronx, N.Y., Donald Goodwin and his significant other, Kathy, of Teaneck, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn (Jean) Goodwin Meyer, of Teaneck, N.J.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at a future date.
Memorials can be made to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206 or St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.
The family is deeply grateful for the love and care shown to Pat by the health staff at Sharon Towers and Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 29, 2020