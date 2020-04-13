Mrs. Patricia (Pattie) Graham Hogan, age 68 of Clover, SC died April 8, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pattie was born June 15, 1951 in Hazleton, PA. She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy Jumper and stepfather Max Jumper. She was a retired educator.
Pattie is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Vincent Hogan. They lived in Skaneateles, NY for over 35 years where they raised three sons, Geoff Hogan (Donna) of Lake Wylie, SC; Michael Hogan (Stefanie) of Charlotte, NC; and Mark Hogan (Anna) of China Grove, NC. She is also survived by her brother Gene Graham of Syracuse, NY. Pattie was a doting Mamie to her four grandchildren: Daniel, Eleanor, Reid and William Hogan.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 13, 2020