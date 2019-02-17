Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia "Pat" Halberstadt, 80, of Charlotte, NC died peacefully in her sleep on February 15th, 2019. She was born on October 7th 1938 to the late William Monroe Lineberger and Clarice Webb Lineberger.



Pat is survived by her children; Leslie Halberstadt Lockman and her husband Dan, William Russell Halberstadt and his wife Deirdre, Richard Bruce Halberstadt, and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Sandra Lineberger Townsend and her husband Shelton of Jefferson NC, William Monroe Lineberger II and his wife Debbie of Charlotte NC, Thomas Henry Lineberger and his wife Enola of Pinehurst NC, and Elizabeth Lineberger Acuff and her husband Mark of Chapel Hill NC.



Pat was a graduate of Peace College and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for several small businesses. Her calling, though, was working with children. She spent many years as a preschool teacher at her longtime spiritual home Sharon Baptist Church and later became a private sitter for families whose children became an extension of her own, and to whom she was known as "Miss Pat." Pat had an amazing dry wit, loved her children, grandchildren, and brothers and sisters with a quiet passion, and was never happier than when receiving the latest news of friends and family.



A visitation will be held at Sharon Baptist Church in Charlotte on Tuesday February 19th at 1:00 followed by services at 2:00 and burial at Sharon Memorial Park immediately after. Memorials can be sent to Sharon Baptist Church at 6411 Sharon Rd. Charlotte, NC, 28210 or Gethsemane Garden Christian Center at PO box 713, Matthews NC 28106.



