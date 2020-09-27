Patricia Heindl

Patricia Lawrence Heindl CHARLOTTE- HEINDL, Patricia Lawrence, 78, passed away on September 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Charlotte, N.C. Patti was born on February 16, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Bagley Lawrence of Newport, Va.; her sister, Teresa Lawrence Howie of Louisville, Ky.; four children, Kimberly Ann Heindl of Fredericksburg, Va., William Sclater Heindl III of Charlotte, N.C., Thomas Lawrence Heindl of Charlotte, N.C. and Elizabeth W. Heindl Gannaway of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren, William Sclater Heindl IV, Charles Carrington Gannaway and Edwin Parke Gannaway; her nephew, Deacon Thomas Bagley Lawrence of Washington, D.C.; and many dear nieces and nephews. Over the years, Patti was very active in her community and involved with many organizations including Ginter Park Women's Club and her beloved Garden Club. She was a longtime member and volunteer at St. Thomas Church. She showed her dedication to St. Thomas Church in many many ways, including the Hospitality Committee, Episcopal Women of the Church and over four decades in Altar Guild. Her service to church was boundless. Patti also had a love of classical music. She listened to it to sleep every night as well as to enjoy her day. Her adoration of classical music was a thread through her life. She was an avid supporter of Richmond Symphony League. Patti's number one passion in life, besides her family, was gardening. She was always working on her garden and enjoying visits with her neighbors. She was a member of Garden Club for a vast majority of her life. Her friends in Garden Club meant so much to her and added so much to her life. Patti's eldest daughter and dearest friend, Kimberly, was in Garden Club as well. They loved traveling together, often with a focus on which Gardens they would tour. Kimberly and Patti had a special bond enjoying life together. Patti had many delights in life but her greatest happiness came from all of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. She was steadfast in her strong belief for quality education and helping her children find their own individual paths in life. She was a dedicated mother. She was often "on the road" to Charlotte to visit them, bringing her grandchildren sweet treats and gifts always. There were many laughs and many more hugs. Patti was one of those special people who everyone loved. She was always doing for others. Her kindness was evident in all she said and did. She was continually there to help others, especially her family. She will be missed greatly but she will be celebrated by her family forever. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. For a livestream link, please visit www. blileys.com
. Graveside words will be shared at Hollywood Cemetery following the service.