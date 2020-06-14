Patricia Jones
Mrs. Patricia Reid Jones, 73, of Charlotte, NC died June 12, 2020 at home.

Mrs. Jones was born October 13, 1946 in Charlotte, NC to the late Leonard and Mabel Reid. She was a native Charlottean and preceded in death by her husband William Oliver Jones, Jr. Mrs. Jones was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a retired project manager with Bank of America.

Patricia is survived by her children Jason Jones (Sharon), Bonni Lee (George), and Jon Jones (Stefania); grandchildren Katie Williams, Daniel Jones, Connor Herndon, Melissa Wray, Daniel Lee, Rachel Lee, Hannah Lee, Jacob Lee, Joshua Lee, Alex Williams, and four great grandchildren; brothers William Reid, Robert Reid, and Ken Reid.

The viewing will be 10:00 - 10:30 am Thursday June 18, 2020 at Bethany ARP Church, 1400 SC-161 Clover, SC, 29710. The funeral service will begin at 10:45 with the Rev. Benjamin Glaser officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required in the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany ARP Church, www.Bethanyarp.org

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Jones.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
