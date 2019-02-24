Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Carol "Patsy" Mathews Reynolds, 72, of Salisbury, NC passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.



Born December 29, 1946 in Kingsport, TN, Patsy was a daughter of the late Chlota Maureen Walters Mathews and Dr. Murray Cateur Mathews. Patsy was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN, and Salem College with a Bachelor's Degree in Latin. In 1968 she was recognized as the North Carolina Student Teacher of the year. She taught Latin at Jordan High School in Durham, and later at Knox Junior High School, at Salisbury High School, and at Catawba College. She also taught English at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She was an assistant tennis and swim coach at Salisbury High School.



Patsy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury where she served as Elder, and a Mentor of Confirmands. She participated on six Teens with a Mission trips to Mexico, and on fourteen medical missions to Mwandi, Zambia, where she assisted with cataract surgeries.



A world traveler, humorist, friend to many, Patsy never met a stranger. Among her accomplishments she was an actress best-known for her performance in Dirty Dancing. She also had roles in multiple Piedmont Player productions. In addition, she was the "Hat Lady" at the Rowan Medical Alliance Fashion Show. Patsy was a member of the Rowan Medical Auxiliary, a Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation board member, and served as chair for the Rowan Heart Ball, the Hospital Patrons Ball, and the River Dance for the Land Trust. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed duplicate bridge, and was a member of the Promethean Book Club.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Ozment Reynolds, III on June 11, 1989.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dr. John Ozment Reynolds, Jr. whom she married on June 29, 1968; son, Chancellor Murray Reynolds (Marjorie) and their children, Chancellor, Rees and Kate; honorary son, Prem Manjooran (Susan) and their son, Matthew; and sister, Susan Mathews Spurrier (Wayne) and their daughter, Hilary, and sister, Kathy Mathews.



A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury with Revs. Josh and Lara Musser-Gritter, Rev. John Cook, and Rev. Dr. Randy Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends in Lewis Hall following the service.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the physicians and staff of Wake Forest Medical Center and the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.



Memorials may be sent to Davidson College, John O. Reynolds III Scholarship, P.O. Box 7170, Davidson College, Davidson, NC 28035-7170, the Rowan County Crosby Scholars, John O. Reynolds, III Scholarship, 225 N. Main Street, Salisbury, Nc 28144, or the Patsy Reynolds Scholarship at Catawba College, 2300 West Innes, Salisbury, NC 28144.



Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Reynolds family.

