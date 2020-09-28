1/
Patricia Russo
Patricia Ann Russo CHARLOTTE - Patricia (Pat) Ann Russo (Petarchek), beloved wife of Nick Russo and dear sister and aunt to Debbie Cogis and her son Tadd passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. Pat was born in McKees Rocks, PA in Feb. 1947. Pat dearly loved her in-law family of brothers, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Pat was a life long volunteer of many causes impacting women and children and the homeless. Her personal charities for contribution included included Bright Blessings, St. Judes and 2nd Harvest. Her Favorite expression sums up her life: Be kind to one another.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 28, 2020.
