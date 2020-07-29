Patricia Schuber Terrell, a longtime resident of Charlotte, died on July 24, 2020 at her home at the Cypress Retirement Community.
Patricia LeMoine Hassler was born December 26, 1925 in Richmond, VA to Paul Diehm Hassler and Marion Angel Hassler. At an early age, her parents moved to Thomasville, NC where Pat grew up and was educated in the public schools. She graduated from St. Mary's School in Raleigh, NC in 1943, and further education took her to Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, VA.
Pat met John Schuber, Jr. a Marine officer from Asheville, NC who was a veteran of Tinian and Iwo Jima, and they were married in 1946. They lived in Lexington, VA while he completed his undergraduate and law degrees from Washington and Lee University. Together they moved to Charlotte in 1949 where she lived for the rest of her life.
John Schuber died in 1998 and their only son, John Schuber III, preceded them in 1966. She was also predeceased by her sister, Joan Diehm Hassler.
In 2003, Mrs. Schuber married Edgar Allen Terrell, Jr. who died November 28, 2013. She is survived by Edgar's three sons: Robert E. Terrell (St. Michael's, MD), William J. Terrell (Richmond, VA), Jon A. Terrell (Charlotte, NC), and her nieces and nephews: Eugene Morrison Carr III (Hendersonville, NC), Catherine Carr Lincoln, (Buffalo, NY), Brynn Brown Puckett (Mooresville, NC), Paul Addison Brown (Salisbury, NC), Dodd Addison Brown II (Clinton, NC), Marmee Brown Senior (Dubai, United Arab Emirates).
Mrs. Terrell was an avid bridge player, reader, and needle pointer. She loved travelling the world especially her trips to England, Spain, and China. She was a member of Christ Church, where she was an active volunteer. She also worked on the Board of the Junior League of Charlotte and the United Appeal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either Thompson Child & Family Focus, Charlotte, NC; Southminster Community Fund, Charlotte, NC; Washington & Lee University, Lexington, VA; or Christ School for Boys, Arden, NC.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Asheville, NC once public health concerns allow.
