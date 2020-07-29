1/1
Patricia Schuber Terrell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Schuber Terrell, a longtime resident of Charlotte, died on July 24, 2020 at her home at the Cypress Retirement Community.

Patricia LeMoine Hassler was born December 26, 1925 in Richmond, VA to Paul Diehm Hassler and Marion Angel Hassler. At an early age, her parents moved to Thomasville, NC where Pat grew up and was educated in the public schools. She graduated from St. Mary's School in Raleigh, NC in 1943, and further education took her to Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, VA.

Pat met John Schuber, Jr. a Marine officer from Asheville, NC who was a veteran of Tinian and Iwo Jima, and they were married in 1946. They lived in Lexington, VA while he completed his undergraduate and law degrees from Washington and Lee University. Together they moved to Charlotte in 1949 where she lived for the rest of her life.

John Schuber died in 1998 and their only son, John Schuber III, preceded them in 1966. She was also predeceased by her sister, Joan Diehm Hassler.

In 2003, Mrs. Schuber married Edgar Allen Terrell, Jr. who died November 28, 2013. She is survived by Edgar's three sons: Robert E. Terrell (St. Michael's, MD), William J. Terrell (Richmond, VA), Jon A. Terrell (Charlotte, NC), and her nieces and nephews: Eugene Morrison Carr III (Hendersonville, NC), Catherine Carr Lincoln, (Buffalo, NY), Brynn Brown Puckett (Mooresville, NC), Paul Addison Brown (Salisbury, NC), Dodd Addison Brown II (Clinton, NC), Marmee Brown Senior (Dubai, United Arab Emirates).

Mrs. Terrell was an avid bridge player, reader, and needle pointer. She loved travelling the world especially her trips to England, Spain, and China. She was a member of Christ Church, where she was an active volunteer. She also worked on the Board of the Junior League of Charlotte and the United Appeal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either Thompson Child & Family Focus, Charlotte, NC; Southminster Community Fund, Charlotte, NC; Washington & Lee University, Lexington, VA; or Christ School for Boys, Arden, NC.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Asheville, NC once public health concerns allow.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved