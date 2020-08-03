1/1
Patricia Seawell "Pat" Connell
1939 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Connell, 81, of Mint Hill died Thursday July 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Columbia, SC, daughter of the late Mildred and Clarence Seawell. She moved to Charlotte at the age of 4 and graduated from Harding High School, Class of '57. She worked as a secretary for Retail Credit Company leaving to raise her children. On September 5, 1964 she married Oscar (Sonny) Connell, Jr., they were married 55 years. Pat enjoyed reading and reminiscing about growing up in the 1950's with old friends. She loved animals especially cats. Patricia was a faithful member of Third Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother. She is survived by her husband, Sonny , two sons, Tim and John Connell, a granddaughter, Courtney Connell and two neices. A service to celebrate her life will be held from the graveside at Sharon Memorial Park 10:00am Thursday , August 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 4019 Central Ave. Charlotte, NC 28205Condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
