Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Webb Levering. View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Webb Levering, a beloved Quaker leader well known locally in the Davidson area and nationally in her faith community, died on August 24, 2019, after a sixteen-month struggle with lung cancer. She was 73 years old.



Patty was born on July 14, 1946, in Mount Airy, NC, to Irene and Locke Webb. She grew up in a Baptist church there and, after her sophomore year in high school, starting dating the love of her life, Ralph Levering. They experienced a rich and loving marriage lasting more than 52 years.



Patty is survived by Ralph; their two sons, Matthew and Brooks Levering; their wives, Joy Levering and Heather Viola; and by eight grandchildren-David, Andrew, Irene, John, Jack, Daniel, Lucy, and Lily.



Patty also is survived by her younger sister, Carolyn Powers, and husband Dan Powers.



A memorial service for Patty will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Davidson on Saturday, September 21, at 2 p.m.



Instead of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to help achieve one of Patty's fervent dreams, paying off the Meeting's mortgage. Checks may be made to Davidson Friends Meeting, with "Meeting mortgage" on the memo line. They should be mailed to Treasurer, Davidson Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 1646, Davidson, NC 28036.



The Levering family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville. For the full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit

Patricia Webb Levering, a beloved Quaker leader well known locally in the Davidson area and nationally in her faith community, died on August 24, 2019, after a sixteen-month struggle with lung cancer. She was 73 years old.Patty was born on July 14, 1946, in Mount Airy, NC, to Irene and Locke Webb. She grew up in a Baptist church there and, after her sophomore year in high school, starting dating the love of her life, Ralph Levering. They experienced a rich and loving marriage lasting more than 52 years.Patty is survived by Ralph; their two sons, Matthew and Brooks Levering; their wives, Joy Levering and Heather Viola; and by eight grandchildren-David, Andrew, Irene, John, Jack, Daniel, Lucy, and Lily.Patty also is survived by her younger sister, Carolyn Powers, and husband Dan Powers.A memorial service for Patty will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Davidson on Saturday, September 21, at 2 p.m.Instead of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to help achieve one of Patty's fervent dreams, paying off the Meeting's mortgage. Checks may be made to Davidson Friends Meeting, with "Meeting mortgage" on the memo line. They should be mailed to Treasurer, Davidson Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 1646, Davidson, NC 28036.The Levering family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville. For the full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit kepnerfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close