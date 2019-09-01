Patricia Webb Levering, a beloved Quaker leader well known locally in the Davidson area and nationally in her faith community, died on August 24, 2019, after a sixteen-month struggle with lung cancer. She was 73 years old.
Patty was born on July 14, 1946, in Mount Airy, NC, to Irene and Locke Webb. She grew up in a Baptist church there and, after her sophomore year in high school, starting dating the love of her life, Ralph Levering. They experienced a rich and loving marriage lasting more than 52 years.
Patty is survived by Ralph; their two sons, Matthew and Brooks Levering; their wives, Joy Levering and Heather Viola; and by eight grandchildren-David, Andrew, Irene, John, Jack, Daniel, Lucy, and Lily.
Patty also is survived by her younger sister, Carolyn Powers, and husband Dan Powers.
A memorial service for Patty will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Davidson on Saturday, September 21, at 2 p.m.
Instead of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to help achieve one of Patty's fervent dreams, paying off the Meeting's mortgage. Checks may be made to Davidson Friends Meeting, with "Meeting mortgage" on the memo line. They should be mailed to Treasurer, Davidson Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 1646, Davidson, NC 28036.
The Levering family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville. For the full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit kepnerfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 1, 2019