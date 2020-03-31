Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Weeks Johnson. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Weeks Johnson, 90, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born in Durham, NC on January 28, 1930 to H. Raymond Weeks and Elsie Beavers Weeks.



A graduate of Durham High School and Randolph Macon Women's College, she obtained her masters in medical art from the Medical College of Georgia. After working in the medical art field in Jacksonville, Florida and at Duke University, she obtained her masters in Biology from UNC-Chapel Hill and moved to Charlotte to teach freshman biology at UNC Charlotte.



Patricia left teaching to free lance in the field of medical art before joining Carolinas Medical Center art staff. After retiring, she returned to free lance medical art, primarily providing illustrations for medical textbooks. She was a member and officer of the Guild of Charlotte Artists. When not at her computer or drawing pads, she enjoyed working in the flowers at her home. She designed and personally built a deck at her first home in Charlotte. She also learned on her own to do all drawings and illustrations on a computer, as this was not being taught when she attended school.



Patricia was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia L. Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Redcay of Lubbock, TX; and a brother and sister in-law, Raymond and Ginger Weeks of Charlotte, NC.



A celebration of life and internment of ashes will be scheduled at a later date at Covenant Presbyterian Church.



The family appreciates the support and care Patricia received from the staff of Brookdale at South Park and from the members of Covenant Presbyterian Church.





Patricia Weeks Johnson, 90, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born in Durham, NC on January 28, 1930 to H. Raymond Weeks and Elsie Beavers Weeks.A graduate of Durham High School and Randolph Macon Women's College, she obtained her masters in medical art from the Medical College of Georgia. After working in the medical art field in Jacksonville, Florida and at Duke University, she obtained her masters in Biology from UNC-Chapel Hill and moved to Charlotte to teach freshman biology at UNC Charlotte.Patricia left teaching to free lance in the field of medical art before joining Carolinas Medical Center art staff. After retiring, she returned to free lance medical art, primarily providing illustrations for medical textbooks. She was a member and officer of the Guild of Charlotte Artists. When not at her computer or drawing pads, she enjoyed working in the flowers at her home. She designed and personally built a deck at her first home in Charlotte. She also learned on her own to do all drawings and illustrations on a computer, as this was not being taught when she attended school.Patricia was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia L. Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Redcay of Lubbock, TX; and a brother and sister in-law, Raymond and Ginger Weeks of Charlotte, NC.A celebration of life and internment of ashes will be scheduled at a later date at Covenant Presbyterian Church.The family appreciates the support and care Patricia received from the staff of Brookdale at South Park and from the members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close