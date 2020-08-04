Patricia Williams Pigott, 86, passed Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020.
Born September 9, 1933 in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late King David Williams and Helen Howard Williams. Patricia retired from the accounts receivable office at Belk. She was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church and as a young woman, served as an officer with the Salvation Army.
Survivors include a daughter, Hannah Lee and her husband, John; a granddaughter, Ashleigh Kemp; a great grandson, Liam Riley Kemp; 3 sisters, Frances Needham, Rebecca Engle and her husband, Jack and Sylvia White.
Preceding her death was her husband, Lonnie Gene Pigott; and brothers, Charles Williams and Daniel Williams.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, private family services are planned with burial at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 4855 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28205 or the Salvation Army Temple Corp., P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231-1128.
