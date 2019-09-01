Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Wroblewski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Marie Whitford Wroblewski CHARLOTTE - Patricia Marie Whitford Wroblewski was born in Harlingen, Texas on August 16, 1943 and passed away on August 2, 2019 in Charlotte, NC surrounded by family. Pat was the only child of Emily and Jerald Whitford and met her husband Capt. David Wroblewski while he was stationed at Harlingen USAF Base. They married after she graduated magna cum laude with a BFA in Theater and Dance at Texas Christian University. Pat went on to dance professional ballet with the Fort Worth Ballet and Dallas Ballet and taught at her own ballet school. Through the years she held many roles including wife, mother, realtor, fundraiser and sales. She was known for her creativity, speaking her mind and being kind to others. Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, David, her daughter Tamara Mann of Charlotte, NC, her son Kirk Marshall of Clover, SC and six grandchildren. She was cremated after private chaplain led prayer. Memorials may be made to the Charlotte Ballet.

