Patrick Henry Campbell, born in Atlanta GA, May of 1935, to Anne and Albert Campbell, expired Saturday, April 19th at the age of 84, in Charlotte, NC.



Patrick spent his childhood in Atlanta, GA, graduating from Marist high school. He joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. After the war he began working for the FAA as an electronics technician. He retired from the FAA at age 50 and moved to St George Island, FL, spending several years there. He then returned to Atlanta, settling in Peachtree City. In 2014 he moved to Charlotte NC to be close to his daughter Trish and her family. Patrick lived a long full life, surrounded by love always.



His first wife, Mary June, second wife, Barbara May, and brothers John, Fred, Bill, Robert, and Donald predecease Patrick. He is survived by his daughter Trish Milner (Charlotte, NC), her husband Cliff, daughter Sandra Tonkinson (Tucson, AZ), grandsons Glenn and wife, Megan, Scott, Carson, and Kell, great grandsons Bo and Harris, stepdaughter Paula May (Atlantic Beach, FL), granddaughters Alex, Kelly, and Whitney, great-grandsons Nolan and Jude, great-granddaughter Blair, and his sister Rebecca (St Louis, MO).



Patrick was cremated per his wishes. A private service will be held on St George Island in the future when current restrictions are lifted.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





