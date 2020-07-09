1/1
Patsy Crenshaw Davis
1931 - 2020
Patsy Crenshaw Davis, 89, passed away on July 7, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Carl N. Crenshaw & Jennie Mae Miller. She was a member of Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, enjoyed playing golf at Cedarwood Country Club, playing bridge, & square dancing. Patsy loved her family and home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris C. Giles, & Joyce C. Enterton. Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alan J. Davis; & numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10th, 2:00pm, at Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Andrews UMC, 1901 Archdale Dr., Charlotte, NC 28210. Condolences: www.BensonFuneralServices.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 9, 2020.
