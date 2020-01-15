Patsy Ruth Dennis, 85, of Monroe, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Brookdale Monroe Square in Monroe.
Ms. Dennis was born October 11, 1934 in South Carolina to the late Hollis and Lucille Holcomb Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Allen Dennis; son, Derek Allen Dennis; daughter, Wanda Janine Layton; brothers, Buddy Smith and Jimmy Smith; sisters, Bobbie Kissiah and Linda Cook.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 12:45 pm, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm, officiated by Pastor, Jeremy Johnson. Burial will conclude at the Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Mint Hill.
Patsy is survived by, niece, Kim Dennis and husband Richard of Monroe; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC. 28226.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 15, 2020