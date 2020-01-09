Patsy Emma Braley Hill CHARLOTTE - Patsy Emma Braley Hill, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, C. W. Hill and her sister, Frankie Thomas. Survivors include her three children, Donna Flint (Kenny), Cindy Hill (David), and Paul Hill (Donna). Survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Boots Beaty and Emily Carpenter (Allen). Celebration of her life will be at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 11:00 on Saturday, January 11th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's, ALSAC/St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 9, 2020