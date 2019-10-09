Patsy Lemmond, daughter of the late Nona and John Braxton Hooks, died peacefully at her home on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019.
Patsy graduated with honors from East Mecklenburg High School, in Charlotte, NC, and attended High Point College, in High Point, NC on a National Methodist Scholarship. She went on to work in the insurance industry, taking time off from her career to raise a family. Patsy retired after a long career in 1991, to her home in Matthews, NC.
Growing up on a farm instilled in Patsy a strong connection to the earth. She had an abiding love for trees, the outdoors, and gardening. Patsy loved books and reading, and continued to grow and evolve throughout her life - an eternal student and traveler of the mind, and spirit.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Morris Lemmond, and all of her siblings: Sadie Hornback, Betty Karnes, and Edwin, Stanley, Paul, and Stephen Hooks.
Patsy is survived by her 3 children: Leisha, Caroline, and Jonathan Lemmond, all of Matthews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Charlotte, for making Patsy comfortable during her final days. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to any of the following organizations: Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, , or Habitat for Humanity.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A celebration of her life will follow at 5:00 pm led by Reverend Chuck Wilson. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 9, 2019