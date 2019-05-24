Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Jane Moore Thrower. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Jane Moore Thrower ("Jane"), 73, passed peacefully on May 22, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was surrounded by family and friends.



Jane was born on January 14, 1946 to her mother, Vera Corbin. She graduated from Garinger High School and had thirty-four years of service at Harris Teeter, initially working in the Main Bakery where she mastered the art of cake decorating. In her free time, she enjoyed singing karaoke at The Moose Lodge in Derita. She was also a member of The Rock and Roll Oldies Club of Matthews, The Elvis Club of Matthews, and Rocking to The Oldies Club. She had a love for all things Elvis.



Jane is survived by: her son, Darryl Tuck, and his significant other, Debbie Payne; her daughter, Deana Phipps, and Deana's fiance, David Jones; her beloved partner, George Queen (her "Sweet Thang"); and her brothers, Russell Corbin and his wife, RuthAnn, along with Mike Moore and his wife, Penny. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Amanda Mokhizeem, Joseph Tuck, Samantha Dudley, Casey Minor, and Jacob Phipps, as well as six great-grandchildren. Jane is preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Jerry Moore.



The funeral will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2 P.M. at McEwen Funeral Service of Mint Hill, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28227.





Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2019

