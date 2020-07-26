Pat McCroskey Lloyd, 84, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center - Atrium Health. She was born on May 21, 1936 in Bristol, Virginia, daughter of Andrew Herbert McCroskey and Georgia Cooper McCroskey.
Pat graduated from Bristol High School, Virginia Intermont College, and the University of Tennessee, where she received a BA in Education. She enjoyed a lengthy career of teaching elementary school. Pat was an active member of St. John's Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Kosmos Book Club and the Retired Couples Club. Pat enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, reading, exercising, and helping others.
Pat is survived by her husband, Paul Edward Lloyd; three children, Ed Lloyd of Indian Land, SC, Amy Lloyd Weisbecker and her husband Paul of Decatur, GA, and Lori Lloyd Bourne of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren, Allison and Andrew Lloyd, Hannah and Madeline Weisbecker, and Eliza and Sarah Bourne; and a sister-in-law, Fran Lloyd of Augusta, GA. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Bourne.
Services will be private.
Memorials can be made to the Building Fund at St. John's Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, 28204.
