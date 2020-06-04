Patsy Rion Watson, age None of Your Business, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded and survived by her five children: Sandra Ledford, of Loris, S.C.; Tracy Brewer, of Wilmington; Pam Menaker, of Charlotte; Michael Rion, of Loris, S.C.; and Debbie Prince, of Southern Pines. She adored and is survived by her big brothers, John P. Teague II, of Charlotte, and James R. Teague, of Matthews, and 14 grandchildren. Patsy was a force of nature and left those who knew and loved her simultaneously amused, frustrated, grateful and more whole. She was proud of her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She stood by her choices, even the regrettable ones, and demanded that others do the same. She told great stories. Her account of a trip to the grocery store would captivate a crowded dining room because she was funny and knew what makes people tick. To many of the children and grandchildren and friends who shared a moment with her, she will remain a mythology of contradictions. She was fine with this and proud of it. Life isn't fair, she would scold us, but at the same she time was overwhelmed with gratitude at her history and her legacy. She hated pretension and relished simple pleasures but knew that it was better to overdress than underdress for an occasion; she honored Tradition, Law and Order, but if the situation called for it, she unapologetically violated them. Patsy loved a good laugh, cherished loyalty and loved unconditionally. She didn't understand those who don't and didn't care to.
She was born and lived most of her life in Charlotte and is preceded by her mother, Myrtle Baker Teague and her dear Aunt Frankie. May they rest in peace together. A graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Gardens in Charlotte, N.C., at noon on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Please sign Mrs. Patsy's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.