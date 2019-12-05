Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Aaron Goforth. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Aaron Goforth, 72, died December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late William Paul and Madge Thomas Goforth.



He retired from Duke Energy as a service manager. While at Duke he also worked with Ranier Racing and Robert Yates Racing. After his retirement he worked for Gaston County Schools at East Gaston and Cherryville High Schools. He was a volunteer with the Mount Holly Historical Society. He was inducted into the Mount Holly Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Mount Holly, and a current member of Second Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He served in the US Army.



Survivors include his wife Deborah Duncan Goforth, two sons Thomas Aaron Goforth and wife Katie of Belmont, William Robert Goforth and wife Amanda of Gastonia, and 4 grandchildren Thomas, Michael Liam and Layla Goforth.



Funeral service conducted by Dr. Danny Penny, Rev. Bruce Bradley and Rev. Joe Lawing will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church in Stanley. Interment will follow the service in Hillcrest Gardens. The family will receive friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount holly from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday.



Memorials may be made to Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 East Parkwood St., Stanley NC 28164 or South Point Baptist Church , 124 Horseley Ave., Belmont, NC 28012.



