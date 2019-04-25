Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Brian Thompson. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Brian Thompson, 71, of Charlotte passed away on April 18, 2019 at home. He was born May 28, 1947 in Charlotte NC, the son of the late Paul and Bobbie Thompson. He graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1965 and attended Western Carolina University. While at Western Carolina he met the love of his life, Karen and they shared 42 magical and loving years together until her death in 2017. He served in the US Army with the 9th Infantry Division and the 82nd Airborne Division. He was proud of his service in Vietnam and frequently struck up conversations with other veterans, particularly those who had been in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion in Paw Creek. He worked many years with his parents at Coffey and Thompson before becoming a gardener at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. His passion and love for gardening was also evident in the beautiful flowers in his yard as well as his vegetable garden. His other passion in life was reading. He read two newspapers each day and was usually engaged with several novels. He also enjoyed a good joke book and was frequently heard saying "Did you hear the one about...". He is survived by his sister Debbie (Charlie) McCrary of Charlotte NC; Nephews Cameron (Melissa) McCrary of Lancaster SC, Austin McCrary of Raleigh NC; great nephew Jackson McCrary; Brother-in-law William (Frieda) Gregory of Burlington NC; Sister-in-law Marcia West of Stem NC and his beloved cat, Sparky. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from his large extended family, as well as nieces and nephews from his wife's family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember him by sending donations to the United States Veterans Corps, 107 Edinburgh S. Drive, Cary, NC 27511 or Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203. A drop-in gathering to visit with the family and share remembrances of Brian will be held at Forest Lawn West, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019. Burial will be private.





