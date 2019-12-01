Paul Clifford Brown, 93, of Charlotte passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a humbling battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born April 8, 1926 in Steelville, Missouri. Mr. Brown was an Army Veteran (WWII), welder and machinist, avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, and NASCAR fan.
The youngest child, he was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings. Also, preceding Mr. Brown in death was his wife of fifty years, Edna Ruth Brown, mother of his five step-children, his daughter by a prior marriage, Paula Newbold (Ron), and granddaughter Angie Bucks. He is survived by daughters, Helen Metheny (Thomas) of St. Louis, MO, and Rhonda Neeley (Danny) of Bowling Green, MO., stepchildren, Diane Branch, Jeanette Branch, Deborah Ritchie (David), Lewis "Butch" Branch (Debrah), and Elaine Shue (Glenn), all of the Charlotte area. Altogether, at last count, Mr. Brown is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday, December 3, 2019 at Forest Lawn West at 2:00 PM.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019