Paul DeWitt Redfern, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1928 to Neal Warren and Rosalie Redfern and grew up in Peachland, NC. He and his wife, Corinne, lived and raised their family in Charlotte, NC. More of his life story, and an opportunity to offer condolences, can be found at http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/
.
A graveside celebration service respecting social distancing will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 10:30am at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212. Enter the Park from Sharon Amity Road and the service will be in the back corner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plaza Baptist Church, 3321 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205.