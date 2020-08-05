1/1
Paul DeWitt Redfern
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul DeWitt Redfern, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1928 to Neal Warren and Rosalie Redfern and grew up in Peachland, NC. He and his wife, Corinne, lived and raised their family in Charlotte, NC. More of his life story, and an opportunity to offer condolences, can be found at http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/.

A graveside celebration service respecting social distancing will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 10:30am at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212. Enter the Park from Sharon Amity Road and the service will be in the back corner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plaza Baptist Church, 3321 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved