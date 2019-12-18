Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Edwin Patton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Edwin Patton, 84, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Paul was born December 13, 1935, son of the late Gilbert Smith Patton and Mary Neal Rockett Patton. He grew up in Charlotte and attended Central High School, graduating in the Class of 1954 and then Clemson University, with a degree in Industrial Design. He spent his entire career as a Manufacturer's Representative for G.S. Patton & Associates, a company founded by his father. Paul also served in the Air National Guard for six years.



Paul will be remembered for his love of nature and the great outdoors. He enjoyed countless hours at his farm in York County where he epitomized the definition of a true "gentleman farmer". He thoroughly enjoyed his animal companions, particularly his dogs and horses. This love, however, was exceeded by his love of and devotion to his family, including his extended family. A devoted husband, Paul enjoyed fifty-seven wonderful years with his wife, Sue.



In addition to his wife, Sue, Paul is survived by his two daughters, Ashton Patton Goodfield and her husband, Jim, of Boston, MA, and Julie Patton Evans and her husband, Carlisle, of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Laura and Ellie Goodfield, and Patton and Carlisle Evans; two sisters, Mary Jo Nelson and her husband, Forrest, and Miriam Bundy and her husband, Clayton, all of Charlotte.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Myers Park United Methodist Church with the Reverend Bill Roth officiating. A reception will follow in Jubilee Hall.



Memorials may be sent to Myers Park United Methodist Church - Jubilee Plus Fund, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207, or to Hopewell Baptist Church - Music Ministry, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Paul Edwin Patton, 84, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Paul was born December 13, 1935, son of the late Gilbert Smith Patton and Mary Neal Rockett Patton. He grew up in Charlotte and attended Central High School, graduating in the Class of 1954 and then Clemson University, with a degree in Industrial Design. He spent his entire career as a Manufacturer's Representative for G.S. Patton & Associates, a company founded by his father. Paul also served in the Air National Guard for six years.Paul will be remembered for his love of nature and the great outdoors. He enjoyed countless hours at his farm in York County where he epitomized the definition of a true "gentleman farmer". He thoroughly enjoyed his animal companions, particularly his dogs and horses. This love, however, was exceeded by his love of and devotion to his family, including his extended family. A devoted husband, Paul enjoyed fifty-seven wonderful years with his wife, Sue.In addition to his wife, Sue, Paul is survived by his two daughters, Ashton Patton Goodfield and her husband, Jim, of Boston, MA, and Julie Patton Evans and her husband, Carlisle, of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Laura and Ellie Goodfield, and Patton and Carlisle Evans; two sisters, Mary Jo Nelson and her husband, Forrest, and Miriam Bundy and her husband, Clayton, all of Charlotte.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Myers Park United Methodist Church with the Reverend Bill Roth officiating. A reception will follow in Jubilee Hall.Memorials may be sent to Myers Park United Methodist Church - Jubilee Plus Fund, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207, or to Hopewell Baptist Church - Music Ministry, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close