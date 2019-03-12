Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Fisher. View Sign

Paul Fisher NEW BERN - Paul Fisher, age 36, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 28, 2019, while on a mission trip to Puerto Rico. Paul was born in Cabarrus Co, North Carolina, and for much of his adult life lived in the Greater Gaston County Area, working in various construction trades, most recently at STS Cable Service. In 2012 he married Carrie Fisher on the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland. He and his wife Carrie recently relocated to New Bern, N.C., for full time mission work, with the North Carolina Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief. In addition to frequent mission trips to Peru and to Puerto Rico, Paul was an active member, Sunday school Teacher and Deacon of the Hickory Grove Baptist Church, in Gastonia. Paul also was dedicated to serving his country. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U. S. Army as a rifleman and saw gunner, serving one tour in Afghanistan from 2001-2003. Accommodations included: Expert Infantryman, Expert Marksman, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantrymen's Badge, Good Conduct Medal while serving with the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and the Foreign Service Ribbon. Paul is survived by his wife, travel, and mission partner, Carrie Fisher. He is also survived by his father, Jackie Fisher (Barbara), and brothers Jack Fisher, Neal Fisher, Daniel Fisher (Marilyn), John Fisher, and sisters Beth Moon, Bonnie Moon, and Maggie Moon. Paul is also survived by many other family members, including in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to family, Paul is survived by the many friends he met on his journey through this life. Paul cherished these friendships and connections. Paul was preceded in death by his daughter Nora Joy and by his sister Elaina Moon. Memorial Services to honor Paul's life will be held at the Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 3717 Hickory Grove Rd., Gastonia, N.C., on Tuesday, March 12th, at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered for The Family Life Center at Hickory Grove Church, or to the ACCE Juan 3:16 church in Puerto Rico at

