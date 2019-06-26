Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul L. Helton. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM Durham Memorial Church Send Flowers Obituary

Paul L. Helton, 87, left this world on June 24, 2019 to receive his heavenly crown. Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife, June of 67 years and two sons, Randy P. Helton (wife, Donna) and Ricky L. Helton (wife, Terri); three grandsons, Adam Helton, Ryan Helton (Roxanne), Patrick Helton (Jennifer); great grandson, James Henry Helton; brother, Carroll Helton (Carol) and sister, Margaret Miller.



He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack T. Helton and sisters, Francis Morgan and Ruby Baucom.



Born in 1932 in Lucia, NC, Paul was destined early in life to be a funeral director when he saw a funeral being conducted outside his school class window. After graduating from high school, he met the love of his life, June Buchanan. They married in 1952 and remained faithfully married for 67 years, with her never leaving his side. Paul proudly served his country bravely and honorably in the Korean War as a Sergeant during 1952 and 1953. He was based in Busan, Korea where he served in the Search and Recovery platoon. Upon returning home, he attended and graduated from Eckels Mortuary College in Philadelphia, thus beginning his career as a Funeral Director.



Paul spent 61 years in Charlotte serving families as a funeral director both at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home and McEwen Funeral Home. He most recently served as President of Forest Lawn West. He loved his work, continuing to serve families and take calls even at 87 years of age. Paul began his career as a funeral director with Carothers Funeral Home in Mt. Holly in 1957. In 1958 he joined McEwen Funeral Home in Charlotte on Morehead Street serving there for the next 49 years as an embalmer, funeral director and ultimately was named President. Upon the opening of Forest Lawn West Funeral Home in 2007 Paul transitioned as President to this facility to be closer to his home. The employees and staff became his second family and he loved everyone there as family. In 2015, Forest Lawn West honored him by naming the funeral chapel the Paul Helton Chapel. Paul touched countless lives and served multitudes of family generations. He always treated everyone with tremendous dignity and compassion during their time of sadness.



Paul also leaves behind a legacy of serving God. He was a person of strong faith, serving his God and Church diligently in many capacities. He was a life member of Greenland Avenue Baptist and also Durham Memorial Baptist where he served as a Deacon and in other capacities. He instilled a strong Christian faith and an ethical work foundation in his family. Paul was also proud to be one of the five organizers that met in March 1978 at Caldwell Presbyterian Church on 6th Street in Charlotte to assist in the formation of Hospice of Charlotte. Paul was a faithful husband and father and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. We, as a family take great consolation in the knowledge that he lived an exemplary and wonderful life with dignity, integrity and faithfulness to God.



The family will have a private family funeral in the Paul Helton Chapel of Forest Lawn West Funeral Home. They will receive friends in a Celebration of his Life at Durham Memorial Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM. A private interment with Military Honors will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.



In keeping with Mr. Helton's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Hospice of Charlotte, St. Jude's Hospital or Durham Memorial Baptist Church.



Our appreciation for the support, love and care provided by SCI and staff can never be expressed in words but will never be forgotten.



Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family at



The staff at Forest Lawn West is honored to serve the Helton family.





Paul L. Helton, 87, left this world on June 24, 2019 to receive his heavenly crown. Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife, June of 67 years and two sons, Randy P. Helton (wife, Donna) and Ricky L. Helton (wife, Terri); three grandsons, Adam Helton, Ryan Helton (Roxanne), Patrick Helton (Jennifer); great grandson, James Henry Helton; brother, Carroll Helton (Carol) and sister, Margaret Miller.He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack T. Helton and sisters, Francis Morgan and Ruby Baucom.Born in 1932 in Lucia, NC, Paul was destined early in life to be a funeral director when he saw a funeral being conducted outside his school class window. After graduating from high school, he met the love of his life, June Buchanan. They married in 1952 and remained faithfully married for 67 years, with her never leaving his side. Paul proudly served his country bravely and honorably in the Korean War as a Sergeant during 1952 and 1953. He was based in Busan, Korea where he served in the Search and Recovery platoon. Upon returning home, he attended and graduated from Eckels Mortuary College in Philadelphia, thus beginning his career as a Funeral Director.Paul spent 61 years in Charlotte serving families as a funeral director both at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home and McEwen Funeral Home. He most recently served as President of Forest Lawn West. He loved his work, continuing to serve families and take calls even at 87 years of age. Paul began his career as a funeral director with Carothers Funeral Home in Mt. Holly in 1957. In 1958 he joined McEwen Funeral Home in Charlotte on Morehead Street serving there for the next 49 years as an embalmer, funeral director and ultimately was named President. Upon the opening of Forest Lawn West Funeral Home in 2007 Paul transitioned as President to this facility to be closer to his home. The employees and staff became his second family and he loved everyone there as family. In 2015, Forest Lawn West honored him by naming the funeral chapel the Paul Helton Chapel. Paul touched countless lives and served multitudes of family generations. He always treated everyone with tremendous dignity and compassion during their time of sadness.Paul also leaves behind a legacy of serving God. He was a person of strong faith, serving his God and Church diligently in many capacities. He was a life member of Greenland Avenue Baptist and also Durham Memorial Baptist where he served as a Deacon and in other capacities. He instilled a strong Christian faith and an ethical work foundation in his family. Paul was also proud to be one of the five organizers that met in March 1978 at Caldwell Presbyterian Church on 6th Street in Charlotte to assist in the formation of Hospice of Charlotte. Paul was a faithful husband and father and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. We, as a family take great consolation in the knowledge that he lived an exemplary and wonderful life with dignity, integrity and faithfulness to God.The family will have a private family funeral in the Paul Helton Chapel of Forest Lawn West Funeral Home. They will receive friends in a Celebration of his Life at Durham Memorial Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM. A private interment with Military Honors will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.In keeping with Mr. Helton's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Hospice of Charlotte, St. Jude's Hospital or Durham Memorial Baptist Church.Our appreciation for the support, love and care provided by SCI and staff can never be expressed in words but will never be forgotten.Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family at www.forestlawnwest.com The staff at Forest Lawn West is honored to serve the Helton family. Published in Charlotte Observer on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close