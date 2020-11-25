Paul McClintock Griffith
January 5, 1924 - November 20, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Paul McClintock Griffith, age 96, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Paul was born on January 5, 1924 in Sharon Township, Mecklenburg County, NC to the late William Clarence Griffith and Ella Utley Griffith. Paul was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Betty Kiser Griffith.
Paul was a graduate of Newell High School Class of 1942. In May 1944, Paul was drafted into the US Army and served in the European theater in the 4th Infantry Division, Company A 22nd Infantry. On January 1, 1945, Paul and four other soldiers were on patrol in a snowy field in Luxembourg, when they were ambushed and came under enemy fire. Although he rarely talked about it until more recent years, Paul received gunshot wounds to his head and leg, altering his gait for the rest of his life. For his combat wounds, he received the Purple Heart. After serving in the Army, Paul began his work career at Textile Mill Supply (later Industrial and Textile Supply Company), where he worked for 39 years, retiring in January 1987. Paul was an active member of Back Creek ARP Church, where he served as both an elder and a deacon, and for many years as church treasurer. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his five sisters: Margaret Eloise Brown, Esther Griffith White, Mary Isabel Oliver, Lillian Utley Welling, and Ruby Estelle Teague. He is survived by his two sons: Aaron P. Griffith and Jeffrey L. Griffith (Becky), and his two grandsons: Austin J. Griffith (Amanda), and Parker M. Griffith.
A private graveside service will be held in the near future at the Back Creek ARP Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Back Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 620052 Charlotte, NC 28262-0100. Online condolences may be shared through: www.tallentfuneralservice.com
