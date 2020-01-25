Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Nelson Hollar Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Nelson Hollar, Sr., 85 of Huntersville died January 23, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1935 in Lincoln County to the late Bill and Frances Hollar. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Shinn Hollar. Nelson was a master carpenter and woodcrafter. He loved gardening, the Atlanta Braves, Westerns, playing guitar, and in his earlier days, square dancing. Nelson was also proud to be an Eagle Scout and Scout leader. He had a great sense of humor and kept a pleasant attitude even during years of illness. He will be missed by all.



Survivors include his son, Paul Hollar, Jr. (Joan); daughters, Kathe Hollar Kepley (Larry) and Zina Hollar; grandson, Tristan Hollar and great-grandchild, Emma Tucker.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 26 at 2 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church. Visitation will follow. Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Davidson, NC 28036.



James Funeral Home is serving the family.





Paul Nelson Hollar, Sr., 85 of Huntersville died January 23, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1935 in Lincoln County to the late Bill and Frances Hollar. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Shinn Hollar. Nelson was a master carpenter and woodcrafter. He loved gardening, the Atlanta Braves, Westerns, playing guitar, and in his earlier days, square dancing. Nelson was also proud to be an Eagle Scout and Scout leader. He had a great sense of humor and kept a pleasant attitude even during years of illness. He will be missed by all.Survivors include his son, Paul Hollar, Jr. (Joan); daughters, Kathe Hollar Kepley (Larry) and Zina Hollar; grandson, Tristan Hollar and great-grandchild, Emma Tucker.A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 26 at 2 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church. Visitation will follow. Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Davidson, NC 28036.James Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close