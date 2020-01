Paul Nelson Hollar, Sr., 85 of Huntersville died January 23, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1935 in Lincoln County to the late Bill and Frances Hollar. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Shinn Hollar. Nelson was a master carpenter and woodcrafter. He loved gardening, the Atlanta Braves, Westerns, playing guitar, and in his earlier days, square dancing. Nelson was also proud to be an Eagle Scout and Scout leader. He had a great sense of humor and kept a pleasant attitude even during years of illness. He will be missed by all.Survivors include his son, Paul Hollar, Jr. (Joan); daughters, Kathe Hollar Kepley (Larry) and Zina Hollar; grandson, Tristan Hollar and great-grandchild, Emma Tucker.A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 26 at 2 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church. Visitation will follow. Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Davidson, NC 28036.James Funeral Home is serving the family.