Paul Norman, 95, passed away Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, at the Presbyterian Novant Hospital in Charlotte, NC. Paul was born September 7, 1924 in Wilkes County, NC. He was one of four children born to Thomas Roy Norman and Sarah Denny Norman. As a veteran of WWII, Paul served in the U.S. Navy, mostly stationed in California and Hawaii. After the war, Paul moved to Charlotte, NC and worked for the Shuman Company for a few years. Then, in the early 1960s, he started his own company, a custom sheet metal fabrication shop called Paul Norman Company, which is still run today by his daughter Susan. He enjoyed gardening and farming, traveling and was involved in the church community.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jean Wyatt Norman; daughter, Susan Norman Eads and fiance, Udell Parson; granddaughter Blair Eads; sister, Faye Norman Cornog; brother Benny Norman; two nephews, Gary Norman (Linda) and James Norman (Belinda, Sierra). Paul's brother, Thomas Claude Norman, preceded him in death on February 26, 2012.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30am Friday, January 31,2020 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 8947 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227. Funeral services will be at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 28, 2020