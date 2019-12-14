Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Owen Cochrane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary







Paul Cochrane, 82, passed away on December 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Carl Cochrane and Pauline Cochrane. He was in the Army National Guard for 8 years and worked with his dad in construction and later formed his own company building residential homes. Paul loved cars and was a member of the Carolina GM Association and Classic Cruisers. He loved wood working, enjoyed planting vegetables, and giving extras away to family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Sara Cochrane, daughter Kim Walkup and husband Tim, daughter-in-law Linda Cochrane Owens and husband Randy, and grandchildren Bradley Walkup, Ryan Walkup, Ritchie Walkup, Shelby Cochrane Silvestri and husband Corey, Owen Cochrane and Olivia Owens. His son Joe passed away in 2015. They enjoyed working on automobiles and cherished spending time together and with the family. We know they are now rejoicing once again in Heaven. Paul is also survived by sisters Nell, Joyce, and Judy and brothers Ken and Doug and also many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, the 14th of December 2019 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Matthews, NC with The Reverend Dr. Buddy Pigg and The Reverend John W. Herold of Lenoir, NC officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to: Shriners' Children's Hospital. 950 W. Faris Road. Greenville, SC 29605. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

