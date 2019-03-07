Paul Pendergrass Sr.

Mr. Paul Pendergrass, Sr. 89, of Charlotte passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Peak Resources of Charlotte. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Shiloh Institutional Baptist Church 2400 Greenland Ave. Charlotte, NC 28208. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm and the service will follow at 1:00 pm. Military rites and interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery West.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
