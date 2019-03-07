Mr. Paul Pendergrass, Sr. 89, of Charlotte passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Peak Resources of Charlotte. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Shiloh Institutional Baptist Church 2400 Greenland Ave. Charlotte, NC 28208. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm and the service will follow at 1:00 pm. Military rites and interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery West.
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019