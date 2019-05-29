Paul Ray Howie Sr. (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Ray Howie Sr..
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-544-1412
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul Ray Howie, Sr., 85, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, the Lord took him home on May 26, 2019.

Paul loved Jesus, had a strong faith and was a longtime faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War.

Paul retired as General Manager of Toyota Charlotte. He was proud to be a Shriner and was a charter member of the Ragtop Unit driving his classic convertible in the Shrine parades.

A loving husband and father, Paul is survived by his wife, Feryle Howie; son, Paul Ray Howie, Jr. and stepsons, David (Mary) and Dennis (Melanie) Jones.

He is predeceased by his parents, Foster and Inez Howie; stepmother, Corrie Howie; son, Ronnie Howie; stepdaughter, Janet Jones; brother, Clyde Howie; and sister, Kathy Perkins.

A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 31st in the chapel of McEwen Funeral Service, 10500 Park Road. His family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00. Interment with military honors will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or a .

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.